The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Western Caribbean Sea for tropical development in the next 5 to 7 days. Currently, there is a 40% chance that a tropical depression or stronger could form in this outlined area. The first name on the list this year is Alex.

Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific will be making landfall across southern Mexico where it’s expected to weaken. The remnants of Agatha could reemerge into the Bay Of Campeche or the Western Caribbean Sea where it has a chance of redevelopment. Regardless, tropical moisture will surge towards Cuba and Florida by the end of this week. As of this time, this does not pose a threat to Acadiana or southern Louisiana.





