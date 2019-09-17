Tropical Depression 11 Forms in Western Gulf, Expected to Strengthen and Impact Southeast Texas

Humberto strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane last night with winds now at 90 mph. Humberto will continue a slow track to the northeast, away from the east coast of the U.S. as it continues to gain strength. Humberto poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico but it could impact Bermuda later this week.

Besides Humberto, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 other areas in the Atlantic Basin. The closest one to home is located across the western Gulf of Mexico. We are not expecting this to become a tropical system as it slowly moves towards Texas. The additional tropical moisture will lead to scattered rain for Acadiana Monday and Tuesday.