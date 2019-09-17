Tropical Depression 11 Forms in Western Gulf, Expected to Strengthen and Impact Southeast Texas
Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico but impacts for Acadiana remain unchanged. TD 11 is expected to move due north and could strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall across southeast Texas tonight into tomorrow. Heavy, widespread rains will impact much of southeast Texas for the next two days but this system will be far enough west that we are not expecting a Flash Flooding threat for Acadiana. Scattered activity will remain likely for today and tomorrow, along with the possibility of coastal flooding in our area. TD 11 is in a race with TD 10 for the name Imelda or Jerry.