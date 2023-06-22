Tropical Depression Four has officially formed in the central Atlantic right behind Tropical Storm Bret. The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows TD 4 strengthening into Tropical Storm Cindy as early as today. The forecast path is more northward compared to Bret. The future Cindy should travel north of the Caribbean Islands where it will begin and dissipate early next week. This tropical system is NOT expected to be a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico.