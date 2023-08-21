LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The National Hurricane Center has designated the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The area is not officially a tropical system but it is expected to become one soon as it moves toward south Texas. A “Potential Tropical Cyclone” designation allows the NHC to start issuing advisories and forecast cones on the system before it fully develops.

The forecast for Acadiana remains unchanged as we will only see minimal impacts in the form of breezy conditions today with a few tropical showers and storms. Most impacts will be felt across south Texas as PTC Nine is expected to become a tropical storm before landfall on Tuesday. The next name on the list is Harold.