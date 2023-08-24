The Storm Team 10 Weather Team is tracking an area of showers and storms across the eastern Pacific that has the potential for tropical development early next week in the Gulf of Mexico. This area of storminess is expected to move across Central America where it will emerge in the western Caribbean Sea and then eventually into the eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico. Some tropical development is possible as the system moves northwards in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance for tropical development in the next 7 days. Notice the area of concern with their latest outlook is mostly confined to the eastern half of the Gulf. Most models keep any type of tropical system well east of Louisiana but the forecast uncertainty is high at this point. The next name on the list is Idalia.