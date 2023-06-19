LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tropical Depression Three has offically formed in the central Atlantic Ocean this Monday morning. TD Three is currently moving westward at 21 mph with sustained winds at 35 mph. Sea surface temperatures are running well above normal for this time of year, so further organization and strengthening are expected to occur.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Tropical Depression Three strengthening as it continues a westward track towards the Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. The NHC has Tropical Storm Bret forming as early as this afternoon and then eventually becoming a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.

Forecast uncertainty increases as we get closer to the weekend. Tropical Models show a potential path that is spread across the eastern Caribbean Sea to the northern Atlantic Ocean. As of this time, the system does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico but we are closely monitoring for any changes to the forecast path in the coming days.

Keep track of the tropics by downloading our KLFY Weather app for free.