NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – In the days following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on the west coast of Florida, federal officials began taking high-resolution aerial photos of the areas most impacted by the storm.
On September 29, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Imagery has been collected in specific areas by NOAA aircraft, identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips on how to use the imagery viewer.
PHOTOS:
- September 29: Area covering Punta Gorda, portions of Sanibel Island, portions of Cape Coral, and portions of the Caloosahatchee River up to I-75.
- September 30: Area covering the outer coast from Venice to the eastern point of Sanibel Island; north of Punta Gorda up the Peace River; and Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Port Charlotte, Pine Island, Rotonda West, and south along the coast through Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Marco Island; parts of Pine Island, Cape Coral, Belle Meade, Marco Island, and several communities around and including Everglades City.
- October 1: Area covering the Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas; Bradenton to Sarasota and Myakka river flooding; east coast of Florida from Cape Canaveral north to Summer Haven.
- October 2: Area covering Daytona Beach to Saint Augustine, Florida, and downtown Charleston, South Carolina; northern east coast of Florida and northern portion of the coast of South Carolina; and the coast of South Carolina from Charleston to the approaches to Georgetown.
- October 3: Area covering Jacksonville to the very top of the east coast of Florida; continuing the previous journey throguh Georgetown, Lichfield Beach, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and finally ending just past Sunset Beach.
NOAA says the aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm.
In a statement released Monday, the agency said, “Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.”