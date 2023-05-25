The National Hurricane Center will monitor an area off the coast of the Carolinas for tropical development this weekend. Currently, there is a very slim chance of 10% for a tropical system to form over the next seven days.

The GFS model is the most aggressive with development by Saturday. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form along a cold front that will be situated just offshore of the southeastern United States. I think there could be a brief window that this low pressure develops more tropical-like characteristics over the weekend. Regardless, this is NOT a threat to the Gulf of Mexico but will bring gusty winds, rain, and dangerous surf to the southeastern coast. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Arlene.