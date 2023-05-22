The National Hurricane Center has issued its first Tropical Weather Outlook of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The new Tropical Weather Outlooks are extended to 7 days out compared to 5 days in previous years.

An area of showers and storms located north of the Caribbean Islands and east of the Bahamas has a very slim chance of development at 10%. The broad area of low pressure is moving north to northeast in the coming days. This is not a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico.

The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is next Thursday, June 1. It’s not that rare to have a tropical system form in the month of May, especially later in the month.

Here is the list of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Names. The first name is Arlene. This is a good reminder that hurricane season is starting and to be prepared for the season ahead.