The Storm Team 10 Weather Team is monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development in the next 4 to 7 days. A broad area of low pressure could slowly develop late this weekend into next week as showers and storms move westward toward the Gulf Coast of Texas and Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center currently has a 20% chance that a tropical system could form in the next week. Forecast uncertainty is very high at this point with any expected impacts unknown at this time. A strong ridge of high pressure should benefit Louisiana as it would keep any tropical issues south of our location.

The NHC is monitoring two other waves in the eastern Atlantic as they both have a medium chance for tropical development. Current models show these tropical disturbances staying in the open waters of the Atlantic during their lifespan. The next name on the hurricane list is Emily.