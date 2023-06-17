The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave (Invest 92L) that emerged off the coast of Africa. This is a bit of a rarity to see a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic this early in the season but ocean temperatures are running well above normal and the atmosphere is conducive for development in the coming days. Currently, the NHC has a 70% chance this wave will become a tropical depression but most models show a tropical storm or stronger developing next week.

The current movement is westward at 20 to 25 mph. Tropical models are showing a northerly turn into the central Atlantic as the wave nears the Caribbean Sea this coming workweek. As of today, the forecast path and intensity is highly uncertain but it does not seem to be a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico. The next name on the list is Bret.