The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers and storms that is located in the central and eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, there is a low chance at 20% that this could develop into a tropical system over the next 7 days. We are NOT expecting any impacts from this disturbance in south Louisiana.

Regardless of development, this weak area of low pressure should continue to drift eastward towards the peninsula of Florida by the weekend. Florida could see heavy rains and gusty winds as some slow development may occur. All impacts will stay well south and east of Acadiana.