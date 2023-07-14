Subtropical Storm Don formed in the central Atlantic Ocean this Friday morning. Don is expected to take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days as it strengthens and organizes. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center shows Don meandering around the central Atlantic for several days before finally dissipating. This system is NOT a threat to the United States.

After Don, the next name on the list is Emily. Fortunately, models are mostly quiet with tropical activity over the next few weeks.