The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave, Invest 95L, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Currently, there is a 40% chance for tropical development in the next 7 days as the wave moves slowly westward toward the Caribbean Sea.

Model and forecast uncertainty will be very high in any long-term forecast beyond a 5 to 7-day period. Tropical spaghetti plots are in good agreement with a due west track in the coming days along with some development and organization. This wave could become a tropical storm early next week.

The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Emily as Tropical Storm Don continues to move around the northern Atlantic.