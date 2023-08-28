Tropical Storm Idalia (ee-DAL-ya) formed in the western Caribbean Sea over the weekend. Sustained winds are at 65 mph this morning as it starts its northward track toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

A frontal boundary that is currently across the Louisiana coast will play a pivotal role in steering Idalia away from Louisiana and keeping most impacts well east of our location.

The latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center shows Idalia moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow as it continues to organize and strengthen. Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane at Category 3 strength before landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Wednesday.