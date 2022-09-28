Florida residents braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Here are some videos from residents affected by the storm.

Florida’s west coast braced for the impact of sustained winds of 155 mph and gusts up to 200 mph. Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm by Wednesday morning and was located approximately 50 miles west of Naples at noon.

Footage captured by Twitter user @finsup_mike shows a man holding up the American flag as strong winds blew into Florida.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the likelihood of “catastrophic” storm surge and flooding in some parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian neared as a Category 4. Video shows a receded Tampa Bay on Wednesday morning, as seen from Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.

The National Weather Service warned of the likelihood of “catastrophic” storm surge and flooding in some parts of southwest Florida. Footage taken by Scott Schilke shows the storm surge conditions on Marco Island on Wednesday prior to Ian’s landfall.

Footage captured by Joshua Winn shows sheets of rain and strong winds descending upon Naples, Florida.

Hurricane Ian battered Fort Myers Beach, Florida, bringing flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds to the area on September 28.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian had developed into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane and said that “maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph.”

Footage captured by Frank Loni shows whipping winds and high water along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach.