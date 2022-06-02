LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season every year. Do you know what to do if/when a major storm threat comes your way?

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting an above-normal season for 2022, with up to 21 named storms and as many as ten hurricanes, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is urging residents to prepare now.

LCG sent out a detailed press release explaining evacuation routes and a list of items for your supply kits. Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has made a 2022 Hurricane Handbook available for download as well.

Evacuation Routes

Leaving from Lafayette Parish

All northbound traffic leaves Lafayette Parish on I-49 NORTH.

If you are leaving from South of I-10, use Ambassador Caffery Pkwy (and then I-10 EAST) or Evangeline Thruway to join I-49 NORTH.

If you are leaving from North of I-10, join I-49 NORTH and continue north on I-49 towards Alexandria and points north.

US 90 > I-49 ROUTE

Traveling north on US 90 from New Iberia, when you get to Ambassador Caffery Parkway (LA 3073), you have the option of either turning left onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway and following it, or continuing straight ahead on US 90 continuing north past Broussard. The name of this portion of US 90 within the City of Lafayette is Evangeline Thruway.

When you get to University Ave (by the Lafayette Regional Airport), you have the option of either turning left onto University Ave and following it north, or continuing north on the Evangeline Thruway. If you turn left onto University Ave, follow it north through Carencro until you merge with I-49, and then continue north on I-49.

If you opt not to turn, continue north on Evangeline Thruway. When you get to the intersection of the Evangeline Thruway and Louisiana Avenue, you have the option of either turning right onto Louisiana Avenue, or continuing North on the Evangeline Thruway.

If you turn right onto Louisiana Avenue, follow it until you get to I-10. Turn left (west) onto I-10 and then right (north) onto I-49 towards Opelousas. If you opt not to turn, continue North on the Evangeline Thruway towards Opelousas. US 90 will leave the evacuation route at Mudd Avenue; do not turn there. This route will pass under I-10 and the name of Evangeline Thruway will change to I-49. Continue north on I-49 towards Alexandria and points north.

LA 89 > PINHOOK ROAD > UNIVERSITY AVE (LA182) > I-49

Traveling north on LA 89, the route goes through Youngsville. The route continues to Pinhook Road (LA182). Turn left on Pinhook Road and follow it to University Avenue. Turn left on University Avenue and follow it north to I-10. At I-10, you have the option of either turning right (east) on I-10 to go over to I-49 and then turn north on I-49, or continuing north on University Avenue (LA182) through the City of Carencro until you get to I-49 and then go north on I-49. Continue north on I-49 towards Alexandria and points north.

LA 339 > Ambassador Caffery Pwky. > I-10 > I-49

Traveling north on LA 339 from Erath, cross LA 92. LA 339 is called Verot School Road in Lafayette Parish. About 2.2 miles north of LA 92, there is a major intersection. Turn left there onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway (LA 3073). Continue north on Ambassador Caffery Parkway until it intersects with I-10. Join I-10 EAST for about 3 miles. Exit I-10 EAST at Exit 103B onto I-49 NORTH. Continue north on I-49 towards Alexandria and points north.

US 167 > Ambassador Caffery Pwky. > I-10 > I-49

Traveling north on US 167 from Abbeville, cross LA 733 (E. Broussard Rd.). About 2.2 miles after crossing LA 733 there is a major intersection. Turn left there onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway (LA 3073). Continue north on Ambassador Caffery Parkway until it intersects with I-10. Join I-10 EAST for about 3 miles. Exit I-10 EAST at Exit 103B onto I-49 NORTH. Continue north on I-49 towards Alexandria and points north.

Image provided by LCG

Supply kit

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

In case of power loss at ATMs, withdraw cash before the storm.

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), ready-to-eat canned meats, canned fruits and canned vegetables, bread, high-energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, trail mix and dried fruits, for example

Non-electric can opener

Toilet paper, paper towels, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Battery-powered lantern

Extra fuel for generator and car

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Paper, pens, pencils

Soap, feminine supplies and other personal hygiene items including denture needs

Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Protective clothing, rainwear

Matches in a waterproof container

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Important Papers and Identification (store in waterproof container)

Driver’s license or personal identification

Social Security card

Proof of residence (deed or lease)

Insurance policies

Birth and marriage certificates

Stocks, bonds and other negotiable certificates

Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

Prescriptions and Non-prescription Medications

Prescription medications for all family members (at least a 7 to 10-day supply)

A list of all prescription medications, including dosage amounts and times

Prescription eyeglasses, contacts, and contact lens solution

Non-prescription medications – Acetaminophen and ibuprofen pain relievers, antacid, antidiarrheal medication, laxatives

First Aid Kit

Band-Aids (assorted sizes)

Antibiotic ointment

Hydrocortisone

Antihistamine for allergic reactions

Epi-Pen for those with allergies

Antiseptic wipes

Disposable cold packs

Gauze pads (assorted sizes)

Roller gauze

Surgical tape to secure gauze

Elastic bandage (like an Ace bandage)

Oral thermometer

Cotton balls and cotton swabs

Sunscreen

Insect repellant

Infants

Formula

Diapers, wipes, diaper cream

Bottles

Powdered milk

Extra bottled water

Medications

Pedialyte

Thermometer

Portable Crib

A wrap, carrier, or stroller

Extra clothes

Special Needs

Glasses,

Hearing aids

Catheters

Augmentative and alternative communication devices

Cane

Wheelchair

Scooter

Walker

Dressing aids

Oxygen

Tubing

Feeding supplies

Emergency health information and emergency contacts

Also keep a list of the type and serial numbers of medical devices you need.

Pets

Identification tag with name, phone number, and medical needs. Have a picture of your pet in case you’re separated.

A week’s supply of food, water, medications, cat litter

Food and water bowls

Pet carrier, leash, or harness

Bags for pet waste

Veterinarian contact information

Ahead of time, find pet-friendly hotels in case of evacuation.

Locate nearby boarding facilities if you’re evacuating to a shelter where pets aren’t allowed. Bring medical records. Facilities may require proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

Ask out-of-town family or friends if they’d be willing to care for your pets.

Treats and toys

Alert Notifications

Connect Lafayette

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts through Connect Lafayette. This service will share important information and updates from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Alerts include both emergency and non-emergency announcements specific to areas where residents live, such as sandbag information, road closures, construction, public works projects, special events, and more.

Residents who live outside Lafayette Parish, but work in the parish can opt-in to receive alerts as well.

Sign up at lafayettecityparish.bbcportal.com.

NOAA Weather Radar Live

Real-time radar images and severe weather alerts

Way to Geaux App

The app provides drivers with around the clock, real-time traffic notifications and road condition updates. Set your destination and the app will automatically send alerts to your smartphone while traveling on interstates, U.S. and state highways.

Alert FM App

ALERT FM aggregates state and local emergency alerts and messages, including National Weather Service warnings, evacuation information, homeland security notices.

Red Cross Hurricane App

Monitor conditions and find help and let others know you are safe

KLFY Weather App

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment. Download it on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

SANDBAGS LOCATIONS OPEN YEAR ROUND

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

These locations are self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower.

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Please note that sand bag locations within all municipalities will be announced ahead of a storm.

DO NOT LEAVE PETS BEHIND

Pets should never be left behind during a hurricane. Once a city or parish has issued an emergency declaration, it becomes illegal to tie or tether a dog or cat in extreme weather conditions. The fine could be up to $300.

Pets should always be included in evacuation plans. A list of pet-friendly hotel chains can be found in the following link: https://www.petswelcome.com/. If there’s no choice but to leave pets behind, they should be secured in an indoor room without windows. Leave bedding, toys and other items they are familiar with for comfort, as well as a five-day supply of food and water.

Leaving pets alone puts them at greater risk of escaping through areas damaged by a storm. Ensure they are wearing a collar with ID tags, place a note on your door to let rescuers know how many pets are in the house, where they’re located, provide your phone number, and your veterinarian’s name and number.

DRAINAGE PREPAREDNESS PRE-STORM

The Drainage Department plays a vital role in protecting life and property pre-storm. LCG’s four pump stations, River Oaks, Plantation, the University Underpass, and Jefferson Street, all operate around the clock and are fueled by natural gas. Pre-storm and weekly, crews inspect each station to ensure they are operational. Should a storm threaten our area, portable pumps are staged for back-up.

When tropical weather enters the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall in the northern Gulf States, which includes Louisiana, crews mobilize and pump down retention ponds to pre-determined levels to allow for additional stormwater storage. Typically, this is done about five days prior to landfall.

Pre-storm, crews inspect locations known to accumulate debris then remove objects and debris that would restrict water flow or clog the drainage system. In addition, crews stage and prepare heavy equipment with attachments to clear roadways.

HOW TO STAY UP-TO-DATE DURING STORMS

During storms, stay up-to-date with road closures, curfews, sandbag information, etc. by visiting Lafayette Consolidated Government’s website, www.lafayettela.gov, following Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lafayetteconsolidatedgovernment, or by visiting the 311 Lafayette Portal, www.311lafayette.services.