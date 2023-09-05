Tropical Depression 13 officially formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean this Tuesday. More than likely, this will become Tropical Storm Lee, as early as this afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center forecast shows TD 13 becoming Tropical Storm Lee this afternoon and then reaching major hurricane strength by this weekend. As of today, this system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. The current trajectory should continue as most tropical models show a track going north of the Caribbean Islands over the weekend.

Global models are showcasing an intense hurricane in the western Atlantic Ocean by early next week. Fortunately, a more northerly turn should begin to happen in the 6 to 8-day timeframe which may keep the future Lee away from the U.S. coast. As of today, there is no indication this system is a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico but forecast uncertainty is high beyond 5 days.