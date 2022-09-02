The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 separate tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the northern Atlantic and poses no threat to land. The next names on the tropical list are Earl and Fiona.

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains minimal across the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. There are no tropical threats in the next 1-2 weeks for the Gulf of Mexico.





Further out into the central Atlantic Ocean, an area of disorganized showers and storms is slowly moving northwestward. This disturbance has a high likelihood of becoming a tropical system in the next 5 days. The NHC has the tropical formation chance at 70%, which would likely become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Earl.

The future Earl is expected to continue a northwest movement where it will travel just north of the Caribbean Islands in the coming days. Models show a progression toward the Bahamas and the Southeastern U.S. coast before making a hard northerly turn. Florida and the East Coast of the U.S. will be tracking this tropical disturbance for any impacts but models continue to trend more eastward. The threat of this system reaching the Gulf of Mexico looks very slim.





Tropical Depression Five formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning and is now Tropical Storm Danielle as it spins far away from land. Danielle will slowly drift around the northern Atlantic Ocean as it strengthens and organizes some over the next 5 days. More than likely, it will be the first hurricane in the Atlantic this year.

