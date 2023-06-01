LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) —AM UPDATE 6/1/2023: The disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico continues to show signs of organizing and strengthening this morning. It has been designated as Invest 91L. The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood of tropical development over the next two to seven days to 50%.

Impacts to Acadiana are still NOT expected as this system drifts south in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, far enough away from Louisiana. The first tropical spaghetti plots of the season shows the general track southwards in the coming days. Impacts could be felt across Florida, with dangerous riptides happening across the Panhandle today. The first name on the list this year is Arlene.

ORIGINAL POST 5/31/2023: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers and storms that is located in the central and eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, there is a low chance at 20% that this could develop into a tropical system over the next 7 days. We are NOT expecting any impacts from this disturbance in south Louisiana.

Regardless of development, this weak area of low pressure should continue to drift eastward towards the peninsula of Florida by the weekend. Florida could see heavy rains and gusty winds as some slow development may occur. All impacts will stay well south and east of Acadiana.