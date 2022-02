UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Storm Hermine to Hurricane Hermine.

The LiveDoppler 10 Storm Tracker Weather Center is closely monitoring Hurricane Hermine in the eastern Gulf, but it should make landfall soon.

Hurricane Hermine has winds sustained at 80 mph and is expected to stay east of Louisiana.

Hermine could strengthen slightly before making a Florida landfall late tonight into early Friday.

No negative impacts to Acadiana are expected from this system.