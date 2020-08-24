Tracking the Tropics: Laura churning toward northern Gulf Coast as Marco weakens

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center has continued to monitor Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as the storms approach the north-central Gulf of Mexico this week.

Tropical Storm Marco weakened significantly on Monday as it approached the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Laura is expected to strengthen once it hits the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night. The storm continued to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds as it moved along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

By 2 p.m. ET, Marco had weakened even more with maximum sustained winds of just 40 mph. The system was about 40 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving northwest at about 6 mph.

The National Hurricane Center canceled all watches and warnings in connection with Tropical Storm Marco on Monday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to approach the Louisiana coast by Monday afternoon and weaken to a tropical depression Monday night. It’s expected to dissipate to a remnant low on Tuesday.

The system could dump 3 to 10 inches of rain across portions of the north-central Gulf, causing flash, urban and small-stream flooding.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

The storm pounded Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain over the weekend, killing 11 people, according to reports.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Laura had 60 mph maximum sustained winds as it passed Cayo Largo, Cuba.

The storm is forecast to move over the Caribbean Sea and cross western Cuba Monday evening. It’s expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning and reach the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday. Forecasters predict it will reach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
  • Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Ciego De Avila, Sancti
    Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana,
    Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth
  • Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West
  • Dry Tortugas

TRACKING THE TROPICS

