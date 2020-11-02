Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta heads for Nicaragua as Category 1 storm

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Eta, the Atlantic’s 28th named storm this year, which formed in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday night, has strengthened into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, flash flooding and landsides to parts of Central America on Monday.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, and was centered about 165 east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

The hurricane was moving west at 10 mph. Forecasters said it could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds in Nicaragua early Tuesday. It’s expected to weaken as it moves inland.

Much of Nicaragua and Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with isolated instances of 35 inches. Nicaragua could also see dangerous storm surge, with water levels reaching 10 to 15 feet above normal levels within the hurricane warning area.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to
    Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the
    Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the
    Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward
    to Punta Castilla

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Clear

    Abbeville

    57°F Clear Feels like 57°
    Wind
    14 mph NNE
    Humidity
    24%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
    41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    4 mph NNE
    Precip
    0%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    Crowley

    57°F Clear Feels like 57°
    Wind
    13 mph ENE
    Humidity
    38%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
    41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    5 mph NNE
    Precip
    0%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    Opelousas

    55°F Clear Feels like 55°
    Wind
    10 mph ENE
    Humidity
    43%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
    39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    5 mph NNE
    Precip
    0%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    Breaux Bridge

    55°F Clear Feels like 55°
    Wind
    12 mph NE
    Humidity
    37%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
    42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    5 mph NNE
    Precip
    0%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    New Iberia

    55°F Clear Feels like 55°
    Wind
    14 mph NE
    Humidity
    45%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
    41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    2 mph N
    Precip
    0%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous

    Wave Heights

    Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

    Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

    Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

    Important Information

    Generator Safety

    Generator Safety

    Generator Safety

    List of Names

    List of Names

    Hurricane Scale

    Hurricane Scale

    From The National Hurricane Center

    From The National Hurricane Center

    Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


    Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

    Download the KLFY app

    The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

    It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

    If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

    If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

    Sidebar

    Emergency preparedness links

    Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

    Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

    Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

    Power outage maps

    Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: