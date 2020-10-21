Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Epsilon churning toward Bermuda

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Epsilon is moving across the Atlantic toward Bermuda and, according to the National Hurricane Center, could strengthen a bit more before reaching the island territory.

Epsilon reached hurricane strength on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. By Wednesday morning, maximum sustained winds strengthened to 90 mph with some higher gusts.

NHC forecasters say some additional strengthening is possible Wednesday, but little change in strength is expected into the weekend.

Epsilon was about 405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda at 11 a.m. ET and moving west-northwest at 12 mph. The most recent forecast track shows the center of Epsilon making its closest approach to Bermuda on Thursday afternoon or evening.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Bermuda already.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda beginning later (Wednesday) and continuing intermittently through late Thursday,” the NHC said.

Forecasters say the system will likely bring dangerous surf and rip currents along the coasts of Bermuda, the Bahamans, the Greater Antilles and the Leeward Islands. Those conditions are expected to spread to parts of the east coast of the United States and into Canada in the coming days.

Unsettled pattern locally

An unsettled pattern is in place across the southeast. Tropical moisture continues to stream in, leading to cloudy skies and warm and muggy air along with passing showers and storms.

Strong winds continue out of the east, leading to higher than normal tides. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Florida’s northeast coast and in the Low Country in South Carolina. Tides have already been higher than normal due to King Tides, however, those are coming to an end.

In South Florida, an Areal Flood Advisory is in effect because of the excessive rain they have already seen.

The tropical moisture will meander for the next several days before it is forecast to move out in the Atlantic, away from the U.S., early next week. Until then, skies will stay mostly cloudy and rain chances will be higher than normal with passing downpours likely in the afternoon in the peninsula of Florida.

