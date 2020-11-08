Tracking the Tropics: Eta moving over Florida Straits; expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods, strong winds

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta is continuing to move toward Florida and is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys.

According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall will continue across portions of Cuba, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and southern Florida and spread north into central Florida.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue today in portions of Cuba and northwestern Bahamas, where tropical storm warnings are in effect. Hurricane conditions are expected in portions of the Florida Keys by early Monday where a hurricane warning is now in effect.

As of 4 p.m., Eta was 140 miles south-southeast of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

The storm is presently moving northwest at 14 miles per hour.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

  • Florida coast from Bonita Beach to Card Sound Bridge

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

  • Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

  • Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence
  • Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Englewood
  • Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

  • The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth
  • Florida coast from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for eight counties at the end of the state as Eta approached, urging residents to stock up on supplies. South Florida started emptying ports and a small number of shelters opened in Miami and the Florida Keys for residents in mobile homes and low lying areas.

Miami-Dade County declared a state of emergency Friday night and also warned a flood watch would be in effect through Tuesday night.

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


    Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

