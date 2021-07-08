Tracking the Tropics: Elsa remains a tropical storm as it moves over South Carolina

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After hitting Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Elsa is heading across South Carolina Thursday morning, bringing heavy downpours to portions of the state.

Elsa lashed the Tampa Bay area with strong winds and rain before making landfall in Dixie County late Wednesday morning. At least one person was killed in Florida when a downed tree hit two cars in Jacksonville. Several others were injured when a possible tornado hit a campground in southeast Georgia.

At 5 a.m. ET, Elsa had maximum winds of 40 mph, and was about 90 miles west-northwest of Charleston. The storm was moving northeast at 18 mph.

Elsa was expected to dump about 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of South Carolina with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. Forecasters say this could lead to limited flash and urban flooding

The storm is expected to move over South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday before it reaches the northeastern United States Friday. It’s forecast to move over Atlantic Canada Friday night into Saturday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for:

  • Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
  • Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south
    of Cobb Island
  • Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach
  • Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the
    south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north
    shore
  • New Haven, Connecticut to Merrimack River, Massachusetts including
    Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket

