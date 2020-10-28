Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Zeta reaches Category 2 strength as it gets closer to Gulf Coast landfall

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Conditions along the northern Gulf Coast started deteriorating on Wednesday as Hurricane Zeta made its way closer to the United States.

Zeta strengthened to become a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. It was a hurricane earlier in the week when it made landfall along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 storm, then weakened to a tropical storm as it made its way inland. It reached hurricane strength once again Wednesday morning as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico.

By 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Zeta was about 155 miles south-southwest of New Orleans and moving north at 20 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Some additional strengthening is possible in the hours before Zeta reaches the Gulf Coast.

Zeta is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana Wednesday afternoon as a hurricane. It’s then forecast to move close to the Mississippi coast Wednesday evening before moving across the southeastern and eastern United States Thursday.

NHC forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the latest advisory said.

Damaging winds are also expected along parts of the coast and well inland across parts of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia, the NHC says. Those winds are forecast to reach the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia on Thursday and, according to the NHC, could be “especially severe” across the southern Appalachian Mountains.

Several watches and warnings have been issued in the United States ahead of Zeta’s arrival.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida
  • Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line Florida

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

82°F Overcast Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

81°F Overcast Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

81°F Overcast Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low around 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Generally fair. Low around 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: