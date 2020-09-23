Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin a little quieter heading into late September

Weather

by: Amanda Holly

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time since Sept. 7, there are no active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin and no new development is expected in the next five days as of midday Wednesday.

The tropics were hyperactive the first few weeks of September but it is starting to quiet down as we head into the last week of the month.

Here’s what we’re tracking:

Beta

The National Hurricane Center has officially handed off the advisories for Beta to the Weather Prediction Center.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late Monday night in Texas near the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula. Maximum winds were sustained at 45 mph with higher gusts. Freshwater flooding was ongoing with the storm moving slowly.

Beta is now a post-tropical cyclone with winds of 30 mph. It continues to move slowly, bringing heavy rain to the lower Mississippi River Valley. Flash flood watches are in effect for extreme southeast Texas, southern Louisiana and western Mississippi.

Rain totals of three to five inches are likely with isolated amounts of seven inches in Louisiana and central Mississippi. Slightly lower amounts are expected through the Tennessee Valley and the Southern Appalachians through the end of the week.

Teddy

Teddy is also a post-tropical cyclone and made landfall in Nova Scotia Wednesday morning with winds of 65 mph. Teddy is forecast to produce “destructive waves, strong winds and heavy rain (Wednesday) across portions of Atlantic Canada” before dissipating Thursday.

Next 5 days

While development is not expected in the next five days, late September and early October remain a busy period in hurricane season.

So far in 2020, nine named storms have made landfall in the United States. This is tied with only one other year (1916) for the most land-falling hurricanes in the continental U.S. on record. The storms to make landfall so far are Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Marco, Laura, Sally and Beta.

The names of any new developing system for the rest of the season will continue down the Greek Alphabet list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

82°F Overcast Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

81°F Overcast Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

80°F Overcast Feels like 87°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: