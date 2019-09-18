Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: 3 systems active in Atlantic, more possible disturbances coming

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

The National Hurricane Center is tracking several tropical systems in the Atlantic with more potentially on the way.

Hurricane Humberto remains a major Category 3 hurricane as of Wednesday afternoon. Humberto is about 195 miles west of Bermuda and has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Humberto is threatening Bermuda, which is currently under a hurricane warning. The NHC says it will remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday but will then begin a steady weakening trend.

Tropical Storm Jerry is strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean. The system is about 855 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Jerry remains a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The NHC says Jerry will likely become a hurricane by late Thursday.

There are no hazards affecting land at this point and no coastal watches or warnings in place.

Tropical Depression Imelda formed near Texas on Tuesday and quickly developed to become Tropical Storm Imelda. It made landfall near Freeport, bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding as it moved north.

Heavy rains and significant flash flooding will spread inland over eastern Texas in the coming days, the NHC says.

The NHC is also tracking some new possible disturbances that could develop.

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

