BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — As temperatures begin to drop in Louisiana, Entergy is providing winter energy efficiency tips for all to consider.

Heating and cooling costs can account for more than 50 percent of a customer’s monthly bill due to excessive usage during consecutive days of cold temperatures.

To keep the comfortable air in and the colder air out, energy efficiency is especially important in the winter. Steps you can take to help save money on winter energy usage include:

Seal air leaks. Install weatherstripping around your doors, windows, and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside of your home or business.

Adjust the thermostat. Set the thermostat to 68 degrees and wrap up in layers if necessary. Each degree higher can add 3% to your bill.

Conserve hot water. Set the water heater thermostat to 120 degrees or medium and wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket, which can be found at home improvement stores.

Keep doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

Keep the air circulating. Don’t block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.

Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

For more information on helpful preparation related to the winter weather, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/winterweather/.