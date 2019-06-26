The Video Forecast…

Another mostly quiet day is expected for your Thursday with more summer heat and humidity. Skies remain partly sunny as temps are expected into the lower 90s along with a heat index around 100-105°. Rain chances should remain low for this afternoon before more scattered activity returns Friday and this weekend with slightly cooler temps. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart
