Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Video Forecast…

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Another mostly quiet day is expected for your Thursday with more summer heat and humidity.  Skies remain partly sunny as temps are expected into the lower 90s along with a heat index around 100-105°.  Rain chances should remain low for this afternoon before more scattered activity returns Friday and this weekend with slightly cooler temps. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image