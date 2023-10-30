A strong cold front is plowing through Acadiana this Monday morning leading to a dramatic drop in temperatures across the area. Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, eventually settling into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. Northerly winds will gust over 30 mph, making for windy conditions too.

Isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Activity will stay light. More showers are in the forecast for Halloween morning along with pockets of mist and drizzle.

Fortunately, the weather should clear and dry out through the latter half of tomorrow. Trick-or-Treating looks dry but cold and breezy with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.