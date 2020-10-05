Tropical Storm Delta Forms in the Caribbean, Path Takes it to the U.S. Gulf Coast Later This Week

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression 26 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta and the path of it shows it will be a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. Delta is expected to strengthen over the next several days, becoming a hurricane by Tuesday.

Delta is expected to move northwest through the next 72-96 hours, reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Thereafter, the storm is expected to round the edge of a high-pressure system, causing a move to the north/northeast on Friday. A track further west will bring more significant impacts into Acadiana but we are not expecting that at this time. As of today, the tropical models are in very good agreement of a landfall across the eastern parts of the state. In this case, Acadiana would see minimal impacts Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center currently has a Category 2 Hurricane approaching the southeastern Louisiana coast by Friday, but this is a 5-day forecast and plenty of uncertainty exists. Usually, troughs come in stronger than predicted in October, so hopefully, we will see more shifts to the east versus shifts to the west with this one. The recent cold fronts have helped cool the water off in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast. Theoretically, this would weaken the system if it moves over this area. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system very closely through the week ahead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar