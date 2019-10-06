Taste of Fall tomorrow, even stronger front possible by next weekend

The front will arrive across Acadiana tomorrow with temperatures rising into the middle 80s ahead of it. A few showers could be possible ahead of the front with rain coverage around 30%. The front will work through the area during the latter half of the afternoon. North winds will increase into the 12-25 mph range through tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.

By Tuesday morning, readings will be in the low 60s with much lower humidity. Even under full sunshine Tuesday afternoon, temperatures only rebounding into the low 80s.

I do expect a warming trend Wednesday and Thursday, but this is in advance of an even stronger front that models show by the end of the week.

Both the GFS and European models are still advertising this strong front to arrive by Friday. Thereafter, a significant blast of Fall arrives just in time for next weekend! The GFS model is the most aggressive, showing lows possibly in the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday morning and temperatures barely getting out of the 60s Saturday afternoon! The European model is not as aggressive, but does show 50s Saturday morning and highs in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon, which would still be pretty significant.

With a big weekend for football, this would be just what the doctor ordered!