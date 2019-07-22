Taste of Fall Coming this Work Week, Staying Unsettled Monday and Tuesday

The unsettled weather from the weekend, spills into the start of the work week. Scattered showers and storms are likely later today with more scattered rain for Tuesday morning. A rare July cold front will move through Acadiana tomorrow and will drop far enough south that the entire area sees much cooler and less humid weather. High temperatures are expected to be only in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lows at night dipping into the 60s! Humidity levels should remain comfortable through the latter half of the week before coming up for the weekend.