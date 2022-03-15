LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Drier air has now moved into the area on the backside of a low-pressure system to our north, which has given us mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Due to the sunshine, temperatures have warmed into the low-mid 70s across the region.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 50s for tonight with mostly clear skies.







Fantastic weather is expected for your Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. In fact, temperatures will be in the mid-70s again tomorrow and Thursday afternoon. Clouds could increase on Thursday as southwesterly flow develops out ahead of an approaching upper-level trough.

This trough will arrive by Thursday night and Friday, increasing storm chances across the area. Another round of stronger storms could be possible as well. This system will feature a deepening low-pressure system across the lower plains coupled with strong southwesterly flow and cold temperatures aloft. We’ll know more about the prospects of severe weather when the event gets closer.

A nice weekend looks to be in store with sunshine dominating and highs in the 70s!