Sunny, Cold, and Breezy this Friday…Weather Improves Further this Weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Wind chills are dropping into the upper 20s this Friday morning. Sunshine will be back today but the weather stays cold and breezy as temperatures this afternoon struggle to reach into the lower 50s. Wind chills could still be in the 30s to 40s for the second half of the day. Winds will ease up this evening leading to freezing temps tonight for much of the area. The weather improves further for the weekend. Saturday continues with more sunshine along with a slightly milder afternoon. Even warmer weather returns on Sunday as clouds increase late in the day but any significant rain chance should hold off until Monday.

Overcast

Abbeville

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

41°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
32°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

