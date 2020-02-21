Wind chills are dropping into the upper 20s this Friday morning. Sunshine will be back today but the weather stays cold and breezy as temperatures this afternoon struggle to reach into the lower 50s. Wind chills could still be in the 30s to 40s for the second half of the day. Winds will ease up this evening leading to freezing temps tonight for much of the area. The weather improves further for the weekend. Saturday continues with more sunshine along with a slightly milder afternoon. Even warmer weather returns on Sunday as clouds increase late in the day but any significant rain chance should hold off until Monday.
Sunny, Cold, and Breezy this Friday…Weather Improves Further this Weekend
Abbeville39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley37°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas36°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge39°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia41°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent