Sunshine makes its comeback to Acadiana this Wednesday as the weather stays chilly and breezy. Wind chills are starting the morning in the lower 30s. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s as northerly winds gust over 20 mph. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect as the fire risk is elevated.

Winds should die down this evening leading to overnight low temperatures in the low to mid-30s. A light freeze is in the forecast for areas north of I-10 with frost likely in much of Acadiana. Make sure to cover fragile plants or move them inside your garage.