It will be a nice weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Our weather will be on cruise control, with very little day-to-day change, through the next week. This is due to a zonal (west-to-east) flow aloft, providing very little change to our pattern. Highs will steadily climb through the early and mid-parts of next week, getting into the mid-80s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Our next “weak” front looks to come on Friday of next week, giving us a slight rain chance and a slight drop in temperature.