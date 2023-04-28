Slightly cooler and less humid weather is being felt in Acadiana this Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine stays abundant today leading to a very warm afternoon as highs near the mid 80s.

The weather this evening is looking great again for Festival International. You can expect warm conditions at the start of the concerts but after sunset, the air should feel mild and comfortable as humidity levels stay low.

Unfortunately, we are tracking scattered showers and storms on Saturday along with cooler and breezy weather. Rain chances should increase to 60% late in the morning with scattered activity staying on and off throughout the afternoon tomorrow. Showers taper off by the evening but cooler and very breezy weather will take its place. Sunday’s weather looks better as we see clearing skies with mild and breezy conditions in Acadiana.