Colder air has returned to Acadiana as temperatures have fallen into the mid-30s this Tuesday morning. A light breeze is pushing wind chills down into the 20s to 30s. A colder and clear start will be followed by a mostly sunny and cool afternoon with a high near 60°. Clouds should begin to increase this evening.

Widespread showers will move into Acadiana after midnight and could last until approximately 9:00 am tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected but heavier bouts of rain are possible. Much of the area could receive 1 to 3″ inches of rainfall from this disturbance.

