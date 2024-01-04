Dry and cold this Thursday morning in Acadiana as temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost are possible north of I-10. A beautiful afternoon is in the forecast as mostly sunny skies push highs in the lower 60s. Clouds return tonight along with chilly and breezy conditions.

Heavy showers and storms are expected in Acadiana late Friday morning into the afternoon tomorrow. There is a low risk of severe weather and localized flash flooding. A few storms near the coast could produce damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. Overall, much of Acadiana will receive 1 to 3″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts.