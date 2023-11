Colder and breezy weather starts your Wednesday in Acadiana as wind chills are pushed into the lower 40s for much of the area. Mostly sunny skies are back today but highs will only reach the lower 60s as northerly winds gust around 20 mph.

Unfortunately, Thanksgiving is looking cloudy and cold with scattered showers. Light to moderate rains could be on and off through much of the day tomorrow as highs only reach the mid 50s.