In the near-term, the scattered afternoon storms will stay in the forecast. Storms will be winding down later on tonight as we lose the daytime heating.

Expect storms to re-fire tomorrow as the sea-breeze gets going once again. Storms are expected to move slowly and erratically across the area as they form along outflow boundaries through the day. Expect around 40% = 4 out of people getting a storm) coverage for tomorrow.