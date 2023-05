The weather in Acadiana this Memorial Day will be typical for this time of year. A warm and humid morning is followed by a hot afternoon as temperatures climb to 90° under partly cloudy skies. The humid conditions could push the heat index close to 95° or hotter.

Rain chances are running a little higher compared to Sunday. Isolated showers and storms are likely between Noon to 8:00 pm today. The weather we experience this Monday is in the forecast for every day this week, through Friday.