Monday morning is a warm and humid one in Acadiana as temperatures start the day in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. A few areas of fog are developing too, the denser fog is located mostly in and around Abbeville to New Iberia. The warm morning will be followed by another hot and humid afternoon as highs approach 90°. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances increase to 40% this afternoon as scattered showers and storms should be a little more widespread compared to yesterday. No severe weather is expected but a few storms could produce heavy rains and gusty winds. More of the same is in the forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday.

Quieter weather is in the forecast for the last couple of days of the workweek as only a few showers look possible on Friday. Models are optimistic that a cold front will arrive over the weekend bringing cooler and less humid weather to our area on Sunday into next week.