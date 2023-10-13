Today was a warm day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A front is moving into the area tomorrow, however, which will drop our temperatures significantly.

Tomorrow’s front will actually be one of two fronts expected to move through the region in the next few days. Tomorrow’s front will bring in a cooler airmass, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and lows in the mid-50s Sunday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives by Sunday night and Monday, driving temperatures in the upper 40s by Monday and Tuesday mornings! Highs on Monday may barely get out of the 60s.

A warming trend is expected by the middle and end of next week, with our next storm system approaching by next Friday.