After a mostly cloudy and windy day for today, we’ll keep the clouds in the forecast for tonight. Southerly winds will remain strong as the pressure gradient increases across the area.

The day tomorrow will start warm and windy with south winds in the 10-20 mph range, gusting to 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as warm air surges north ahead of a surface low-pressure center.

This low will also enhance wind shear in the atmosphere, which could lead to strong to severe storms, especially for central and northern portions of the state and heading into Mississippi. This low pressure will quickly work northeastward, taking the strongest wind dynamics with it. For this reason, storms may begin to weaken before moving into Acadaina tomorrow evening. The severe weather threat looks low across Acadiana with only a level one risk being shown across the area. The main threat will be stronger wind gusts, especially during heavy rainfall.

Storms will quickly move out Saturday night, with much cooler conditions for Sunday. Highs could be in the mid-50s Sunday afternoon with strong northerly winds. Morning starts will be in the mid-30s both Monday and Tuesday morning.