Expect a warm day for today as highs climb into the lower 70s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through most of today, but clouds could begin to increase later in the day and tonight.

South winds ramp up for tomorrow as a low-pressure system will develop to our north, moving eastward through the day. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will work across the area, enhancing the wind field aloft. There will be some wind shear in the atmosphere, allowing for the development of stronger thunderstorms. The highest belt of winds will move across the area during the afternoon hours, quickly working northeastward through the evening and nighttime hours. For that reason, it seems the severe weather threat may be highest early in the afternoon across northern portions of Acadiana and central parts of the state. Most of the storms are expected to be across central parts of the state earlier in the day, with the storms rolling through Acadiana tomorrow night.

The main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. A level two risk has been placed across northern portions of Acadiana and central parts of the state, with a level one risk across southern Acadiana.

Wind dynamics will be weakening as the storms roll through Acadiana late tomorrow night, as the low-pressure center and associated upper-level trough quickly work eastward. Hopefully, this lessens the severe weather threat for Acadiana as the main line of storms moves through and high-resolution models do show some signs of storms weakening as they move through.

Much cooler air arrives behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another quick-moving disturbance may roll through Thanksgiving day, giving us another chance of showers.