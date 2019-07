Moisture is steadily increasing in our atmosphere as a ridge of high pressure to our east produces a deep southerly flow, extending from the Bay of Campeche. Increased moisture increases instability, meaning it'll be easier for storms to flourish later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could contain locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Keep in mind, July is one of the deadliest months for lightning strikes, so if you hear thunder in the distance, take activities inside.

Storms will continue through the evening, but will begin to wane with the loss of the daytime heating. Storms fire up again tomorrow, first along the coast in the morning, and later across the I-10 corridor tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but temperatures could drop later in the afternoon as cool air gets brought down by the day's storms.